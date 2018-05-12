By Stephen Barry

Aer Lingus have apologised after two Leinster fans missed out on the Champions Cup final due to reduced seat capacity.

The 7.10am flight to Bilbao, where Leinster face Racing 92 later today, was overbooked due to aircraft being “out of position” after flight disruptions in Dublin Airport yesterday.

Aer Lingus offered compensation of €250, later upped to €400, for six passengers to give up their seats. The company confirmed five guests were eventually impacted.

7.10am Aer Lingus flight to Bilbao overbooked and no solution in sight yet…. pic.twitter.com/QPqCOkDQ9s — Pat Farrell (@farrellpatm) May 12, 2018

@AerLingus over sold flight 2750 to Bilbao by 6 people!! @leinsterrugby fans delayed until this is resolved. #EpicFail — Ken FitzGerald (@kenfitzg) May 12, 2018

Blue army stuck in Dublin airport! @AerLingus Flight overbooked, due to leave 20mins ago. Offering €250 to change flight but no indication of how or when we’d get to Bilbao! Crazy! @OLSCRugby @leinsterrugby — Margaret Richardson (@MgtR1710) May 12, 2018

The airline says three passengers accepted this offer, with two travelling via Amsterdam on a flight due to arrive in Bilbao at 4.45pm – the same time the game kicks off. The airport is 20 minutes from the stadium.

Another passenger who was not travelling to the match was re-routed to Madrid.

The final two names were randomly drawn and left behind. Aer Lingus say they will be “refunded and fully compensated”.

The flight eventually departed at 9.14am, arriving in Bilbao over two hours late.

we finally landed 2.5 hours late after leaving 6 people (yes 6 not 2 as per their message) behind. absolutely shocking stuff from #aerlingus — Luke Middleton (@LukeMiddleton22) May 12, 2018

How can Aer Lingus over book a flight from Dublin to Bilbao? The plane had Leinster rugby supporters on there going to the Champions Cup final today, and 6 had to give their seats up, a later flight means they’d miss the game… That is disgraceful 😡 #aerlingus #LeinsterRugby — 🇮🇪☘️Paul R☘️🇮🇪 (@paul_rowe68) May 12, 2018

“Following disruption to take-offs and landings at Dublin Airport on Friday, a number of our aircraft were out of position on Saturday morning. As a result, the seat capacity of one of our Bilbao flights was slightly lower than required,” said Aer Lingus in a statement.

“We can confirm that the flight has since departed and that we have been able to accommodate all but two of the 2,700 guests we’re transporting to this weekend’s European Rugby Champions Cup final.

“It is unacceptable to Aer Lingus that even two guests were affected and we sincerely apologise for the disappointment caused.”

We know this was the last thing Leinster supporters needed on their way to Bilbao this morning #LEIvR92 pic.twitter.com/yvSlXMuXdN — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 12, 2018

