Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Anthony Joshua to compete in a 2,000 metre rowing machine race.

Fury took to Instagram to challenge Joshua saying: “I would say I’m a better athlete than you, Anthony, and I’m willing to prove it”.

The former Irish amateur boxer made the challenge as part of Sport Relief 2018 and the winner will see £1,000 donated to the charity of their choice by the loser.

Fury continues to make preparations for his comeback having not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

He says that he is nearing full fitness and will be back in the ring this year.

“I don’t tell lies, I said I was going to beat Wladimir and do it easy and I did,” said Fury.

“I said I would be coming back this year and I will.

“I said I was going to overcome all of the obstacles being thrown at me and I did.

“Now it’s all in my rearview mirror, it’s like – what next?

“So I’m back this year with a bang and whoever it may be: good luck and god bless him and bring your A game.”

