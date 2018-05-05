It has been confirmed by the Pro14 that Ulster will host Ospreys in a Champions Cup play-off on May 20.

Instead of automatic qualification the province, who finished fourth in Conference B of the Pro14, need to play an additional game.

After this afternoon’s games in the Top 14 in France and the Aviva Premiership in England that possibility has gone.

Jono Gibbes’ team will have home advantage due to accumulating more points than the Welsh region, 62 against Ospreys’ 44.

The game at the Kinsgpan will take place at 3.05pm Sunday, May 20.

