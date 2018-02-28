Ulster’s Guinness PRO14 home clash with Glasgow that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to severe weather warnings, with the contest now set to be played on April 20, 21 or 22.

Scotland has been put into travel chaos after a red weather warning for snow, making it difficult for Glasgow to get to Belfast, while more inclement conditions are due at the end of the week.

A statement from PRO14 Rugby on Wednesday announcing the postponement said: “Because of the travel implications an early decision was made after consultation with both clubs due to the severe weather warnings in place across Ireland and the UK.

“Glasgow Airport has experienced significant disruptions today (including closure) and due to extreme weather and with further inclement conditions forecast for Friday night in Belfast, those travelling to the stadium would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns.

“It is in the best interests of the players, staff and supporters of both clubs to postpone the fixture until the weekend of April 20/21/22. Details about kick-off time and exact date will be released as soon as possible.”

Share it:













Don't Miss