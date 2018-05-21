It’s been widely reported that Unai Emery is to be appointed the next Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard left Paris Saint Germain last week after completing a domestic treble in France.

He also won three Europa League titles in a row with Sevilla.

Emery has lept ahead of former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta in the running to replace Arsene Wenger.

The 46-year-old is believed to be the unanimous choice of the Arsenal board.

– Digital desk

Share it:
Don't Miss