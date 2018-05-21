It’s been widely reported that Unai Emery is to be appointed the next Arsenal manager.
The Spaniard left Paris Saint Germain last week after completing a domestic treble in France.
He also won three Europa League titles in a row with Sevilla.
Emery has lept ahead of former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta in the running to replace Arsene Wenger.
The 46-year-old is believed to be the unanimous choice of the Arsenal board.
BREAKING: Arsenal to appoint Unai Emery as new manager. Thorough process produced 46yo Spaniard as unanimous choice. Available after leaving #PSG (1 Lg1 title, 4 cups), previously Sevilla (3 EL wins), not fluent English. Announcement + press conference likely later this week #AFC
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 21, 2018
– Digital desk