It’s been widely reported that Unai Emery is to be appointed the next Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard left Paris Saint Germain last week after completing a domestic treble in France.

He also won three Europa League titles in a row with Sevilla.

Emery has lept ahead of former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta in the running to replace Arsene Wenger.

The 46-year-old is believed to be the unanimous choice of the Arsenal board.

BREAKING: Arsenal to appoint Unai Emery as new manager. Thorough process produced 46yo Spaniard as unanimous choice. Available after leaving #PSG (1 Lg1 title, 4 cups), previously Sevilla (3 EL wins), not fluent English. Announcement + press conference likely later this week #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 21, 2018

– Digital desk

