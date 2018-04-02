Jose Mourinho will once again take his Manchester United side to the United States on a pre-season tour this summer.

United are to return to the US for two weeks as part of their preparations for the 2018-19 campaign and they have already pencilled in fixtures in Glendale, Arizona and Santa Clara, California.

Mexican side Club America will be their opponents in Arizona on July 19, four days after the World Cup final takes place in Russia, while Mourinho’s men meet MLS club San Jose Earthquakes at Levi’s Stadium on July 22.

United visited America last pre-season and played five games in 12 days and the club confirmed further details on additional fixtures would be revealed soon.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told the club’s official website: “The tour is a central part of the team’s preparation for a long and intense campaign and this is the second consecutive year that we will travel to the US.

“The training facilities are world class and the games will be played in front of passionate crowds, making it an ideal environment for the players to gear up for the new season.”

Mourinho’s squad were based in Los Angeles last summer and the Portuguese called that American tour “perfect”.

– PA

