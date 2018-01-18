Liverpool’s record signing Virgil van Dijk and captain Jordan Henderson have both returned to full training ahead of Monday’s trip to Swansea.

Van Dijk missed Sunday’s win over Manchester City, which ended the Premier League leaders’ 30-match unbeaten league run, with a tight hamstring.

However, the Holland international, a £75m (€85m) arrival from Southampton at the start the month, was pictured back in training at Melwood on Thursday and is set to return to the starting line-up in south Wales.

He tweeted afterwards: “Happy to be back out there and looking forward to monday night.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also boosted by skipper Henderson’s return to full training.

The England international has been sidelined for almost a month since injuring a hamstring in the 3-3 draw at Arsenal on December 22.

Left-back Alberto Moreno, who has been sidelined since December 6 with an ankle injury, was also involved in full training although in his absence Andy Robertson has shown impressive form, putting in arguably his best display of his short Reds career against City at the weekend, and the Spaniard may have to bide his time for a recall.

Wales international Ben Woodburn also trained with the squad as the likelihood of him going out on loan subsides.

Former national team boss Chris Coleman was keen to take the 18-year-old to Sunderland for the remainder of the season but – with the Black Cats rooted to the foot of the table and Philippe Coutinho’s £142m (€160m) sale to Barcelona freeing up space in midfield – Woodburn is set to be retained.

The club have yet, however, to receive any acceptable offers for striker Daniel Sturridge after Inter Milan and Sevilla expressed their interest about a possible loan deal.

Press Association Sport understands Sturridge favours the Spanish club ahead of the Italians and, although Klopp is keen for the England international to stay for the remainder of the campaign, especially as they are still involved in three competitions, it is understood he would be prepared to allow the 28-year-old to leave should a suitable offer come in.

PA

Share it:













Don't Miss