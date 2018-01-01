Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool is the “perfect match” for him after his world record move from Southampton was officially completed.

The 26-year-old’s switch from the Saints was agreed last week, but with the January transfer window now open his deal, understood to be worth £75million – the highest fee ever paid for a defender, is now sealed.

The Dutchman told Liverpool’s official website: “With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well.”

