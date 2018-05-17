Irish cyclist Sam Bennett has progressed to win stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia on the famous motor racing track at Imola.

The Carrick-on-Suir native won his second stage on this year’s tour in Northern Italy.

Bennett had already ended Ireland’s 31-year wait – since 1987 – for a Giro stage win at this year’s Giro D’Italia with his win on stage 7.

He took home the win today with a sprint finish after a 214km race.

 

