Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany gave a passionate speech in a Manchester pub last night after his team were confirmed as Premier League victors.

Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to West Brom yesterday, therefore making certain that this year’s trophy would be firmly in the Blues’ hands.

While it is City’s third title in seven seasons, it’s the rousing speech given by Kompany in his local pub which captured fans’ imaginations.

Marching his language to his jersey, Kompany warned pubgoers: “If there are kids in the room, cover their ears or send them out!

“It’s been a f***ing long journey. Especially if you have been a Blue for more than 40 years in your heart.

“But tonight – we win it again! So let’s celebrate together. Come on!”

Watch the full speech here:

Earlier, Kompany had celebrated the club’s first title win since 2014 with his family and live-streamed his reaction from his living room.

Digital Desk

