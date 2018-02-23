Tiarnan Murphy was a happy man coming off the pitch as he helped St Mary’s Belfast to victory over St Patrick’s, Thurles in the Fergal Maher Cup semi-final.

The forward fired his side into the final with three goals in a 4-21 to 1-09 victory.

Murphy’s side will now take on GMIT Letterfrack in tomorrow’s final, which takes place before the Fitzgibbon Cup decider in Mallow.

Jerome Quinn caught up with Murphy after the game to talk about his hat-trick and their chance at All-Ireland glory.

