UCD 0-16 – DCU 1-9: UCD never trailed against Dublin rivals DCU as they advanced to a Sigerson Cup showdown with Ulster University next week, writes John Fallon at Dublin City University.

John Divilly’s men were always on top in a good contest at DCU Sportsgrounds.

Evan O’Carroll of UCD in action against Fintan Kelly of DCU during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

They made a blistering start and raced into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead by the 14th minute with Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy kicking three points, Evan O’Carroll of Laois got two and Tom Hayes of Cavan and Kerry’s Jack Barry also found the range.

DCU finally got moving when Tipperary’s Stephen O’Brien got them off the mark and Mayo player Diarmuid O’Connor quickly followed with another point.

Diarmuid Murtagh responded to an Eoin Lowry point with a good score and moments later he fielded a high delivery to fire home the only goal of the game.

Eanna O Conchuir then added a point for DCU and they turned around trailing by the minimum at 0-8 to 1-4.

The sides exchanged points after the restart but UCD hit two for each of DCU’s next two points and that left them leading by 0-13 to 1-6 going into the final quarter.

A superb effort from Paddy Durcan and a good point from O Conchuir cut the gap to two with 14 minutes left but UCD hit back with an effort from O’Carroll and then DCU were reduced to 14 when Ciaran Boylan picked up a second yellow card seven minutes from time.

DCU never looked like getting the goal they needed to get back into the contest and UCD made sure if victory with late frees from Lowry and O’Carroll.

Scorers for UCD: E O’Carroll 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 45), C McCarthy 0-5 (0-4f), E Lowry 0-3 (0-3f), J Barry 0-1, T Hayes 0-1, L Casey 0-1.

Scorers for DCU: D Murtagh 1-3 (0-2f), E O Conchuir 0-3 (0-1f), D O’Connor 0-1, S O’Brien 0-1, P Durcan 0-1.

UCD: C Manton (Dublin); L Fortune (Cavan), C O’Shea (Dublin), C Mullally (Dublin); P Healy (Antrim), S Coen (Mayo), J Feehan (Tipperary); B O’Sullivan (Kerry), J Barry (Kerry); L Casey (Tipperary), C McCarthy (Monaghan), B Byrne (Kildare); T Hayes (Cavan), E O’Carroll (Laois), E Lowry (Laois).

Subs: L Silke (Galway) for Feehan (45), L Moran (Longford) for Hayes (49), B O Seanachain (Kerry) for Casey (55), P O’Connor (Sligo) for Lowry (59).

DCU: E Comerford (Dublin); C Boylan (Meath), F Kelly (Monaghan), D Monaghan (Dublin); P Durcan (Mayo), S Akram (Mayo), D Ward (Monaghan); C McGonagle (Donegal), S O’Brien (Tipperary); D O’Connor (Mayo), S Carthy (Dublin), D Reynolds (Longford); M Bannigan (Monaghan), D Murtagh (Roscommon), E O Conchuir (Kerry).

Subs: C Breheny for Bannigan (29), C Bradley (Cavan) for O’Brien (31), M Hall (Mayo) for Monaghan (40), T Galligan (Donegal) for Reynolds (51).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

