US luger Emily Sweeney was involved in a high-speed crash in the women’s singles luge event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Tuesday.

Luge involves one person on a sled hurtling down a track and Sweeney was on her final run of the day.

Sweeney began to lose control coming into the turn 9 and bounced off both sides of the track, coming off her sled.

Thankfully she was able to walk away from the crash.

Team USA's #EmilySweeney Just Had A Nasty Crash On The Luge… She Got Up And Is On Her Way To Get Checked Out By Doctors pic.twitter.com/GctWVZkSuO — BIG BOB (@FSBigBob) February 13, 2018

The course is notorious for being treacherous at turn 9 with Olympians even warning of the infamous curve before the Games began.

American Emily Sweeney walks away after scary Olympic luge crash coming out of the infamous curve nine. Olympians warned of this prior to the Games 👇https://t.co/vsXPrx3k9g pic.twitter.com/orfeDtCd0p — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 13, 2018

Speaking to NBC before going to hospital, Sweeney said: “I’m very sore, and pretty stiff.”

“I’m going to get an X-ray on my back after this, but I wanted to have the last word. So thanks for all the support, you guys. It’s a bummer, for sure, and I know that I’m better than that. But here we are — it happens.”

The US Luge team confirmed that an x-ray revealed she hadn’t suffered any breaks.

The final of three doubles training sessions has just ended. Representing the United States in tomorrow's race will be @MMortensenUSA and @jterdimanUSA along with Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk. How did it go? We asked: https://t.co/aVYKgloWLn pic.twitter.com/N9vxJ3J7lN — USA Luge (@USA_Luge) February 13, 2018

