Monaghan 5-21 Waterford 0-9

After a first win in seven years, Waterford were brought crashing down to earth in a 27-point hammering at Fraher Field.

Monaghan has 15 different scorers – 11 in the first-half alone – as they eased into Monday’s round-three qualifier draw.

Away fans were in for a treat in the sunbathed Dungarvan venue, as their side blasted in two late goals before half-time to leave them 3-9 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

Monaghan lined up without the injured Kieran Hughes, while Ryan Wylie, Dessie Mone and Kieran Duffy were all out of the team named yesterday although they were introduced off the bench.

The tide was well and truly in at the bay end as the Monaghan attack crashed up against and eroded the Waterford blanket. The pressed Waterford relentlessly, yielding the first six points of the match, the first two of which came from defenders Colin Walshe and Vinny Corey – both created by Ryan McAnespie.

Dermot Malone of Monaghan in action against James McGrath of Waterford. Pic: Sportsfile.

Waterford missed their first four shots – all falling short – before Kieran Power opened their account with a fine point. Gavin Crotty doubled their tally moments later as they began to show more patience in their build-up play.

Monaghan added another 1-2 to their lead, with McAnespie winning a penalty, which McManus converted, and the wing-forward followed that the next point.

Thomas O’Gorman had McManus well held otherwise and the hosts were performing well in midfield, but Monaghan were ultra-efficient. They had 1-8 on the board before their first missed chance – a free put wide by Rory Beggan.

Waterford brought their total to four points, with scores from Conor Murray and a Jason Curry free, but the Ulster side ended the half with a late 2-2 blast.

Karl O’Connell slalomed around two tiring Déise defenders for the first goal, and Conor McCarthy had all the time in the world to feed Fintan Kelly for the second.

After the break, it was just about the margin.

Curry kicked three Waterford frees, but Dessie Mone, introduced in the 45th minute, scored 1-1 within 10 minutes – the goal coming at the third attempt after two heroic Michael Curry blocks.

A superb Crotty run created a goal chance for JJ Hutchinson, but the full-forward smacked the post.

Where Waterford missed, Monaghan scored. They added another goal with McCarthy passing to Shane Carey to palm into an empty net. Stephen Enright, who had earlier saved from McCarthy, saved again from Carey in injury time to keep the gap to 27.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus (1-0 pen, 1 free), D Mone (1-1 each); K O’Connell, F Kelly, S Carey (1-0 each); J McCarron (0-4, 3 frees), C McCarthy (0-3); D Hughes, D Garland (1 free), R Beggan (2 frees), N Kearns (0-2 each); V Corey, C Walshe, R McAnespie, C Boyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: J Curry (0-4 frees); K Power, G Crotty, C Murray, S Prendergast, J Mullaney (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; B Kerr, D Wylie, C Boyle; C Walshe, V Corey, K O’Connell; N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, D Malone, F Kelly; C McCarthy, J McCarron, C McManus.

Subs: S Carey for Wylie (ht), R Wylie for Corey (ht), D Mone for Walshe (45), N McAdam for Hughes (45), K Duffy for Kerr (BC, 45), D Garland for McManus (55).

WATERFORD: S Enright; T O’Gorman, J Mullaney, J McGrath; B Looby, M Curry, S Ryan; T Prendergast, K Power; G Crotty, D Guiry, A Trihy; C Murray, JJ Hutchinson, J Curry.

Subs: S Prendergast for McGrath (42), J Allen for Guiry (42), M Cummins for Looby (54), J Veale for J Curry (56), E O’Brien for Hutchinson (65), M Kiely for Trihy (70).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

