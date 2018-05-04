Waterford defeated Dundalk this evening to claim a share of top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Izzy Akinade’s two first-half goals helped them to secure a 2-1 victory. Ronan Murray scored the goal for the Lilywhites.

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic enjoyed a 2-0 win over rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Ian Bermingham gave St Pat’s the lead before a late Killian Brennan penalty sealed the three points.

Rovers finished the game with 10 men after Joey O’Brien was sent off in the 40th minute for a late tackle on Ryan Brennan.

Finally, Bray Wanderers claimed just their second league win of the season – beating Derry City 2-1 at home.

Ronan Coughlan helped himself to a brace, scoring either side of Nicky Low effort.

