Waterford defeated Dundalk this evening to claim a share of top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
PICS | Images from a crazy first-half at the RSC. @DundalkFC skipper Stephen O'Donnell carried off, Ismahil Akinade puts Waterford 2-0 up but Ronan Murray's free-kick pulls Dundalk back into it. It's still 2-1 to the hosts. #DundalkSport
📷 by @ryanmilestone pic.twitter.com/vcy8g1SKoo
— Gavin McLaughlin (@DundalkSport) May 4, 2018
Izzy Akinade’s two first-half goals helped them to secure a 2-1 victory. Ronan Murray scored the goal for the Lilywhites.
Incredible support,
Incredible match,
Incredible result.
Waterford FC 2, @DundalkFC 1. A remarkable win in front of 3,508. #WFCVDFC #BLUES #LoI
— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) May 4, 2018
Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic enjoyed a 2-0 win over rivals Shamrock Rovers.
Ian Bermingham gave St Pat’s the lead before a late Killian Brennan penalty sealed the three points.
Rovers finished the game with 10 men after Joey O’Brien was sent off in the 40th minute for a late tackle on Ryan Brennan.
Finally, Bray Wanderers claimed just their second league win of the season – beating Derry City 2-1 at home.
Ronan Coughlan helped himself to a brace, scoring either side of Nicky Low effort.
