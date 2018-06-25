Waterford have announced the signing of two underage Irish internationals.

Dessie Hutchinson joins the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division high-flyers following a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Noe Baba links up with RSC club having played as a defender for Fulham, Birmingham and Macclesfield.

Both players are eligible from July 1, pending international clearance.

“I’m delighted to join the club and I’m really looking forward to getting going,” said Hutchinson, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

“I want to enjoy my football and this is a great fit for me so I decided to stay in Waterford rather than go back across the water.

“It’s my hometown club and to get the opportunity to play for Waterford FC is brilliant.

“The way Alan [Reynolds] has the team playing suits my style too so I’m delighted to join.

“It’s a much different club than the one that was here when I moved to Brighton and I’ve been impressed so far.

“The club is really going places and it’ll be great for my parents, my family and my girlfriend to be able to see the games now too.”

Baba, also 21, said: “I’m very happy to join the club and get things sorted. I’ve been down around the squad and it feels like it’s a good fit for me.

“With the ground and the great training facilities, it was an easy decision. Add in the quality of the players that are in the squad and the work being done in training, I’m not at all surprised that the club is 3rd in the league at the moment.

“The good season the club is having is reflected in the people around the club and I’ve enjoyed being here so far. I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch now and trying to keep the club moving in the right direction.”

