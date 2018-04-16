Waterford FC are to appeal the bans handed down to two of their players following the brawl that marred their recent meeting with Cork.

Stanley Aborah was given a six-game ban, while Bastien Hery was banned for four.

Unsavoury scenes marred the end of the Munster derby as Waterford defeated Cork City. Four players and two managers were dismissed on the night. pic.twitter.com/eAsHI2h05V — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile, there are three games tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Bray Wanderers entertain Shamrock Rovers, Derry City take on Bohemians and St. Pat’s welcome Waterford.

