Javi Gracia has been named head coach of Watford, the club has announced.

Watford ’parted company’ with previous manager Marco Silva earlier today.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to announce the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new Head Coach on an 18-month contract.

Welcome, Javi!

Find out more here ⤵️https://t.co/tFYSWXDW8u pic.twitter.com/0TQjqQJOqR

— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018