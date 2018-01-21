Javi Gracia has been named head coach of Watford, the club has announced.
Watford ’parted company’ with previous manager Marco Silva earlier today.
✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to announce the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new Head Coach on an 18-month contract.
Welcome, Javi!
Find out more here ⤵️https://t.co/tFYSWXDW8u pic.twitter.com/0TQjqQJOqR
— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018
In their statement earlier today, the club said: “The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.”
– PA