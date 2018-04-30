By Stephen Barry

The tears keep on flowing as Wes Hoolahan pays an emotional goodbye to Norwich City.

‘Wessi’ contributed a goal and assist in his final home game at Carrow Road, before a late substitution and standing ovation saw a tearful Hoolahan shepherded down the tunnel to compose himself.

“There were a few tears,” admitted the 35-year-old midfielder, whose contract is not being renewed, after the 2-1 win over Leeds.

“It’s been an emotional week getting lovely messages off people. I’ve been here a long time and you get attached to people.

“Knowing that I won’t step out at Carrow Road again for the club in a league game was emotional, and it couldn’t have gone any better today.”

It got emotional all over again at the club’s awards ceremony.

If you haven’t shed a tear yet…this should do the trick! 😢 Thanks to @chivejolie for the video. (Note: it does contain Wes’s Wembley catchphrase 🤬😂) pic.twitter.com/OTHDa5xIJ3 — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) April 30, 2018

Addressing the crowd beside club owner Delia Smith, Hoolahan broke down in tears while thanking people.

He composed himself to get a few laughs from the crowd before being overcome with emotion again.

Hoolahan has played 350 games in 10 years at the club, four of which were spent in the Premier League, scoring 53 goals.

