West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been cleared of a charge of alleged racial abuse.

The 28-year-old was accused of using “abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race” towards Brighton’s Gaetan Bong during Albion’s 2-0 win in January.

Rodriguez denied what he described as a “false allegation” and requested a personal hearing.

A statement from the Football Association on Friday afternoon read: “A charge of discriminatory misconduct against West Bromwich Albion’s Jay Rodriguez has been found not proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.”

The statement continued: “Having considered all the evidence, the Independent Regulatory Commission determined that on the balance of probabilities the allegation was not proven.”

The FA stressed there had been “no suggestion by any party involved in this case that this was a malicious or fabricated complaint”, and said it was “completely satisfied that this was a complaint made in absolute good faith”.

– PA

