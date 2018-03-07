West Ham defender Winston Reid is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, it is understood.

The absence of the 29-year-old New Zealander would be a major blow to the Hammers’ bid to stay in the Premier League.

Winston Reid received medical attention during the match against Swansea at the weekend. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Right-back Sam Byram could also miss the rest of the campaign with an ankle problem.

Reid played for the first time in almost two months at Swansea last Saturday, but was replaced by Byram after 27 minutes.

There is some better news for the Hammers. Angelo Ogbonna is set to return following illness and James Collins could be back from a hamstring strain.

PA

Share it:













Don't Miss