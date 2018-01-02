Wexford’s Kevin O’Connor claims €1m Lotto win

02 January 2018

Former Ireland under-21 player Kevin O’Connor has been named as the National Lottery’s Christmas Millionaire Raffle winner.

The Preston North End player is starting 2018 with a big boost, after playing a significant part in Cork City FC league and cup wins last year.

Hate to ask @kevoconnor12 but any chance of getting that €20 you owe me from Cyprus lad? 😂😂😂 Congrats bud — Steven Beattie (@steven5beattie) January 2, 2018

The Enniscorthy native collected his cheque today alongside his girlfriend.

A rising Irish football star Kevin O’Connor who plays for Preston North End collected his €1 Million on the Christmas Millionaire Raffle🎉 pic.twitter.com/V3gMJ2Ah04 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 2, 2018

He is reported to have been given the ticket by his uncle.

The raffle took place on New Year’s Eve.

The new millionaire’s team, Preston, take on Wycombe in the FA Cup 3rd Round this Saturday.

