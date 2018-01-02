Wexford’s Kevin O’Connor claims €1m Lotto win

02 January 2018

Former Ireland under-21 player Kevin O’Connor has been named as the National Lottery’s Christmas Millionaire Raffle winner.

The Preston North End player is starting 2018 with a big boost, after playing a significant part in Cork City FC league and cup wins last year.

The Enniscorthy native collected his cheque today alongside his girlfriend.

He is reported to have been given the ticket by his uncle.

The raffle took place on New Year’s Eve.

The new millionaire’s team, Preston, take on Wycombe in the FA Cup 3rd Round this Saturday.

Don't Miss