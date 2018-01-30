The BBC has apologised for a presenter’s reference to Londonderry GAA during a Sunday sport bulletin, writes Stephen Barry.

The BBC Radio Ulster 6pm bulletin ended by saying: “Ulster teams had a disappointing start in the opening games of the Allianz National League. Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan and Londonderry all lost but there were wins for Fermanagh, Armagh, Antrim and Down.”

The station received a number of complaints from Gaelic games followers, objecting to the use of Londonderry for what is officially, and widely known as, Derry GAA.

Still can’t believe that your 6pm Radio Ulster News bulletin claimed that “Londonderry” suffered defeat in today’s GAA NFL. Is this “policy”? — UlsterSchoolsGAA (@ulsterschools) January 28, 2018

BBC Radio Ulster Gaa Results defeats for Tyrone Donegal & Londonderry! Holy sweet God! @BBCSPORTNI — ciaran murphy (@murphysgloves) January 28, 2018

Why can’t I tag @londonderrygaa ? @bbcradioulster — Caolán McGinley (@CaolanMcGinley) January 29, 2018

Am I hearing this correctly @BBCNewsNI reported on a loss for ‘Londonderry’ GAA!!!!!!!!!!!!! That’s worse than @SkySportsNews reporting on the ‘All England Final, between Dublin and Kerry — GAA Way of Life (@gaalover) January 30, 2018

“We were made aware of the BBC broadcast on Sunday evening,” a Derry GAA spokesman told the Irish News.

“We raised our concerns with senior management in the BBC on Monday morning. We have since received both an apology and assurances that it will not happen again.”

A BBC spokesman added: “This was in error and was corrected as soon as possible and not repeated in any subsequent bulletin.”

The name is often a source of dispute between unionists and nationalists. The city’s official name is Londonderry according to a 1662 Royal Charter, but the city’s council and airport both dropped the London prefix during the troubles.

Share it:













Don't Miss