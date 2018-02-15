Willie Mullins aiming Total Recall for Cheltenham Gold Cup

Willie Mullins has confirmed Total Recall an intended runner in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The nine-year-old is unbeaten in three starts since joining Mullins from the now-retired Sandra Hughes, landing the Munster National at Limerick and the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury before making the most of a favourable mark over hurdles at the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Mullins had previously suggested the Randox Health Grand National Aintree could be his major spring target, but he is now set to line up in the blue riband on the final day of next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins told Press Association Sport: “We’re aiming Total Recall at the Gold Cup. That’s the plan.”

Total Recall is as short as 16-1 for the Gold Cup and a general 12-1 second-favourite for the Grand National.

Share it:













Don't Miss