Willie Mullins expressed deep pride after he became the winning-most trainer in Cheltenham Festival history.

The County Carlow handler surpassed Nicky Henderson’s mark of 60 winners when Laurina claimed the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday to add to the earlier success of Penhill in the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle.

Mullins secured a first Festival victory as a trainer when Tourist Attraction claimed top honours in the 1995 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Reacting to his 61st Cheltenham Festival winner, Mullins said: “When you start training in a base in Ireland, you are thinking to yourself ‘if I get one Cheltenham winner that will be it’, so I’ve never dreamt of being the winning-most trainer. It is a complete surprise.

“It is a huge thank you to my staff and owners that have given us that record, as without them I wouldn’t be in this position.

“I’m lucky and delighted.”

