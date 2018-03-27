Winner deep into injury time leaves Ireland's U21s three points behind table-toppers Germany in Euro qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland’s U21s have closed the gap on group leaders Germany to three points tonight in their European Championship qualifiers.

A goal from Shaun Donnellan, six-minutes into added time in Tallaght, gave Noel King’s side a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan and lift them up to second place in Group Five.

Earlier, Germany were held to a scoreless draw by Kosovo.

Ireland spent most of the match chasing the breakthrough, with Ryan Manning going close on several occasions.

But they also rode their luck as Ilkin Murodov hit the woodwork for Azerbaijan in the closing stages.

Manning and Reece Grego-Cox both had shots blocked just before the end of a goalless first half and the former forced a fine save from goalkeeper Kamran Ibrahimov in the second period.

Ryan Sweeney and skipper Josh Cullen saw shots blocked and Declan Rice spurned a good chance when missing the target in the 79th minute.

Murodov saw an effort hit the woodwork in the 87th minute and Manning was wayward with another chance before Yeovil defender Donnellan snatched victory for the Republic deep into stoppage time.

