Last night WIT Arena was host to the first professional boxing event in Waterford since 1948.

1,500 people attended the Carriganore campus to witness eight professional bouts.

The three Waterford professional fighters brought the crowd to their feet with their wins.

Rohan Date required only 26 seconds to defeat his South African opponent Jade Karam.

Barry Barnes, who made his professional debut on the night, beat Przemysley of Poland in their four round contest by the minimum margin of 38 to 37.

Craig McCarthy who topped the bill also won his fight by a point as he got the better of Teodor Lozanov 58 to 57 in a bruising six round contest.

Meanwhile, Keane McMahon and John Joyce both from Dublin won their contests on points and Graham McCormack- O’Shea from Limerick defeated the Hungarian Jozsef Takas over four rounds.

Top class Dubliner Eric Donovan who is coached by Kenny Egan stopped Ignac Kassai early in round two and Mike ‘The Rebel’ Perez knocked out his opponent Pablo Matias with a fierce right hook inside 30 seconds.

On the night, Paul Simpson and Seamus Cowman were honoured for their devotion to the sport in Waterford.

Waterford is bouncing for ‘Ring Kings’. First fight in 10 minutes. Serious production values. #RingKings pic.twitter.com/7lg3rQZe4U — BOXING IRELAND PROMOTIONS (@LoveIrishBoxing) February 17, 2018

Impressive first round stoppage from local boy Rohan Daté. That opponent went the distance with Alfredo Meli last time out. #RingKings — Conor Power (@SuirThing) February 17, 2018

Another brilliant win from @eric_donovan60 2nd round TKO, so proud. Class night in Waterford IT Arena #RingKings #LilywhiteLightning pic.twitter.com/WpLlGE1wBm — Laura Cusack (@lauralfc) February 17, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss