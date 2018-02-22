Alexander Krushelnitsky has been stripped of the mixed doubles curling bronze medal won at the Winter Olympics after admitting to using meldonium, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s anti-doping division has announced.

Krushelnitsky finished third in the event with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, but now the International Olympic Committee will reallocate the medal.

A statement from CAS’ ADD read: “The athlete has admitted the anti-doping rule violation; he is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 and the results obtained by the team OAR at the same event are disqualified.”

Krushelnitsky earlier this week denied taking meldonium, which increases blood flow, and the Olympic Athletes of Russia delegation announced a criminal investigation would take place to determine how the positive test happened.

The CAS ADD statement added: “The athlete has accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games and reserved his rights to seek the elimination or reduction of any period of ineligibility based on ‘no fault or negligence’ following the conclusion of the Games.”

Image: Alexander Krushelnitsky (right) with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

Share it:













Don't Miss