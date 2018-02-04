After spotting a funny thread on Twitter about peoples misfortunate injuries, Paula was curious to know what were the South East’s most non-athletic injuries…

And there were some very funny stories!

Poor Bernadette had broken her leg 3 times before and the 4th time happened to be while opening her front door…..

Shan was slightly more glamour while injuring her back, she pulled a muscle in her back straightening her hair #longhairlife

Lee decided to stand on his foosball table to clear out the top shelf of his wardrobe, not the best idea! He fell through the table, broke his arm AND had to wait half an hour for someone to come and help him out.

One of the worst non-athletic injuries had to be Ciara’s. Christmas day 2016, she had the lovely banoffi pie that she had made on a plate in her hand and the dog jumped up on her, the plate hit her nose and broke it but the worst part was the banoffi pie was EVERYWHERE!! I wouldn’t say the dog got any leftovers from Christmas dinner that year!

Paula is back with the Sunday Takeover from 5.50pm next Sunday.

Share it:













Don't Miss