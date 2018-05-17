Facebook has published an update on its investigation into “apps that had access to large amounts” of data that it announced back in March in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and after investigating thousands of apps, the company has announced that “around 200” apps have been suspended.

It’s not clear that any of those apps have actually abused their access to Facebook user data, but Facebook has some concerns and is suspending them from working “pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data.”

That investigation will involve Facebook conducting interviews with developers, requesting information about the app and the data it has access to, along with audits “that may include on-site inspections.”

In the event that Facebook does discover that more apps have abused access to this kind of user data, it will ban them immediately, and notify any users affected.

