Amazon now has an Android web browser app that’s designed to use minimal storage and data. It’s called… Internet.

The app has been sitting unspotted in the Google Play app store since March.

Amazon hasn’t publicly announced its launch & It’s currently only available to users located in India and runs on Android 5.0 and higher devices.

The app offers a web browser that supports private tabs that don’t save browser history and it has a homepage that shows cricket news and more general headlines for its users.

Internet is reminiscent of Facebook Lite, YouTube Go, or Gmail Go, all apps that companies launched as slimmer versions of the original mobile versions.

They provide the same basic features as the full apps but typically take up less space and are optimized for spotty network connections

