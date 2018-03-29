Apple has pushed several updates to its music creation software GarageBand this week, following education-based announcements including a cheaper iPad and Crayon stylus.
For the mobile version of Garage Band, there’s an intriguing new feature that makes use of the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera and face tracking features.
If you’ve got Apple’s flagship phone, you’ll now be able to use your face to control effects and synths, hands-free.
Yep, GarageBand will read your facial expressions and translate them into instrument controls.
If available for use on an instrument or effect, a small smiley face icon will appear.
The parameters that can be adjusted are locked and can’t be customized, but there are some fun options.
For example, smiling or opening your mouth affects the piano’s vibrato and sustain.