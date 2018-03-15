Apple to focus on the future of iOS in upcoming Developers Conference

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held in June this year.

Apple is planning to return to San Jose again in 2018, between June 4th and June 8th,

The focus will undoubtedly be on the future of iOS, and in particular iOS 12.

Apple is reportedly focusing on reliability and performance in iOS 12 over new features. The firm is still rumoured to be launching new universal apps that work across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple is also reportedly redesigning the homescreen for iOS in 2019. If Apple follows its usual plans at WWDC then an iOS 12 preview could be made available to developers sometime in June.

