Beat is now available for live playback on Amazon’s personal assistant software, Alexa.

The feature has been made available through The Irish Radioplayer service, which is developed in partnership by RTÉ and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI).

The feature allows users to access every Irish radio station by using just your voice.

The launch coincides with today’s release of Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Alexa products to Irish customers.

Customers can enable the feature by using the Alexa app for iOS or Android, or simply by saying “Alexa, enable Irish Radioplayer.” Once enabled, customers can start using Irish Radioplayer on demand by saying “Alexa, ask Irish Radioplayer to play Beat 102-103” or “Alexa, open Irish Radioplayer”

Check out how you can tune in below…

