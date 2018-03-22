eBay has updated its Android app to include a new augmented reality feature that helps you figure out what box size you’ll need to use to ship your stuff.

The AR feature is pretty simple: point your phone at whatever it is you’re trying to ship, and the app will superimpose an augmented reality box over it so you can figure out if it’ll fit.

The idea behind the feature is that you’ll know what size parcel you need to get, and won’t have to go running back to the shop back for some extra bubble wrap.

