Facebook is banning all advertisements for cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and initial coin offerings, as part of an “intentionally broad” policy against deceptive marketers.

Product management director Rob Leathern explained the decision in a blog post, saying Facebook will no longer accept ads that “promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices.”

He says the decision isn’t permanent, though, and that Facebook will revisit the rules when it’s gotten better at detecting and removing bad ads.

