Facebook is currently doing its best to combat the spread of fake news on the platform.

It says it has suspended 70 Facebook accounts, 138 Facebook pages, and 65 Instagram accounts controlled by the Internet Research Agency.

Chief security officer Alex Stamos announced the news this week, posting a handful of sample ads and pages that it says were run by the Russia-linked disinformation outfit.

“They’ve consistently used inauthentic accounts to deceive and manipulate people,” writes Stamos.

“It’s why we remove every account we find that is linked to the organization — whether linked to activity in the US, Russia or elsewhere.” Facebook has also removed any ads linked to these accounts.

Share it:













Don't Miss