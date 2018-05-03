Facebook to add dating feature to its mobile app

Facebook is adding a dating layer to its main mobile app, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today during the company’s F8 developer conference keynote in San Jose, California.

The features are a long time coming for the 14-year-old social network, which has allowed users to broadcast whether they’re single or in a relationship since it first went live in February 2004.

The move will likely transform Facebook, with its more than 2.2 billion monthly active users, into a major competitor of Match Group, which owns and operates mobile dating app Tinder and popular dating platform OkCupid.

Match Group’s stock plummeted by more than 17 percent as soon as the news was announced.

Facebook will announce more information, including a release date and rollout info for the dating features, later this year following a testing phase.

Share it:













Don't Miss