Fortnite, the massively popular battle royale shooter, is reportedly coming to Nintendo’s Switch console soon.

A leaked list of E3 Nintendo games appeared online this week, alongside a Korean game rating for Fortnite on Switch.

Reports say that the leaked E3 Nintendo games list is accurate, and to “expect an announcement soon.”

Fortnite recently launched on iOS and is coming to Android this summer.

While the game uses touch controls on iOS and Android, on Switch it could likely use a combination of both the touchscreen and Joy-Con controllers.

Fortnite fans have been waiting on a Nintendo Switch version, and it looks like we’re about to hear more about it at or before E3.

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss