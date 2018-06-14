Earlier this week, Nintendo announced the immediate availability of free-to-play megahit Fortnite for its Switch console. And in under 24 hours, the game was downloaded more than 2 million times, according to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé.

Speaking with an online outlet, Fils-Aimé said the metric speaks to a lot of pent-up demand for the game on a console like the Switch, because of its inherent portability and the ability to sync your Epic account across multiple platforms and have all your in-game items and progress unlocked.

Unfortunately, the launch has been somewhat mired by a controversy around cross-play and cross-progression between the Switch and Sony’s PlayStation 4, with Sony remaining silent on its decision to block PS4 players from using their accounts on competing platforms.

Despite that, it seems Switch users are nonetheless interested in getting the game up and running, especially given that it’s free.

