Google and LG’s high-res prototype VR display is official and nearly ready for future VR headsets.

Google and LG supposedly have the most high-res VR display in the world at the moment.

Since this is VR we’re talking about, you need two screens (one for each eye) for the immersion to work.

Currently, there is one notable drawback: when the displays are powered by a mobile chipset, they may be restricted to a 75Hz refresh rate.

So this solution is currently most appropriate for desktop VR powered by a high-end computer.

Despite the announcement, Google and LG don’t have retail availability for this display since it’s still in the prototype stage, but no doubt you can expect to see it on the market within the next 12 months or so.

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss