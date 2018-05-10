Google Photos is one of the easiest and best ways to back up all of the images you take with your phone.
Earlier this week Google announced a handful of new improvements for the service.
The most interesting of the new features is the ability to utilize artificial intelligence to automatically colourises old black-and-white photos.
Presumably, you’d take a picture of the old photo with your phone, and then Google Photos will analyse it and produce a colourised file of it.
In addition, Google says it can use AI to help separate subjects in photos or recognize images of documents and automatically convert them to PDF files.
Another new feature will automatically suggest exposure adjustments and improvements to your photos.
