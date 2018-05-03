Instagram adds new AR feature in its battle against Snapchat

Augmented reality camera effects are coming to Instagram in a closed beta.

Instagram will debut new filters through partnerships with Kylie Jenner, BuzzFeed, Ariana Grande, the NBA, Vogue, and others so you can try on Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks through a face filter or add floating effects to your background through a world lens.

Instagram has had Snapchat-like AR filters since last year, but it’s the first time partners are teaming up with Instagram to craft unique filters.

Now, brands and public figures can build their own AR filters that will be available to use if you follow the influencer offering the effects.

You can also try these custom filters if you are seeing them used on your friends’ Instagram stories.

