Instagram is now expanding its shopping features to Instagram Stories, after already offering a way for users to shop looks through its feed.

The Facebook-owned company announced this week that it will now add stickers with a shopping bag icon to Stories. Users can tap the sticker to see more details about a product.

Instagram says 300 million people use Instagram Stories every day and that those users often watch brand stories to find out about products.

The feature is first coming to brands like Adidas & Louis Vuitton and is expected to roll out to regular users over time.

Share it:













Don't Miss