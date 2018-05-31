Here’s a casualty of the cashless society you might not have previously thought of: the humble street performer.
After all, if more of us are paying our way with smartphones and contactless cards, how can we give spare change to musicians on the street?
London has one solution: a new scheme that outfits performers with contactless payment terminals.
The project was launched this weekend by the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, and is a collaboration with Busk In London (a professional body for buskers) and the Swedish payments firm iZettle (which was bought this month by PayPal for $2.2 billion).
A select few performers have been testing iZettle’s contactless readers on the streets for the past few weeks, and Khan now says the scheme will be rolled out across London’s 32 boroughs.
