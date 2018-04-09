Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said the company has a responsibility to make sure what happened with Cambridge Analytica does not happen again.

Mr Zuckerberg, who is giving evidence before Congress this week, said in his opening testimony that the company has taken several steps to restrict outsiders’ access to people’s personal information on Facebook.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee released the prepared remarks today.

Mr Zuckerberg said the company is also investigating every app that had access to a large amount of information before the company moved to prevent such access in 2014 – something that came too late in the Cambridge Analytica case.

Facebook is under fire in the worst privacy crisis in its history after it was revealed that the Trump-affiliated data mining firm improperly accessed information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

