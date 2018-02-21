Minister wants 5G mobile network in place by 2020s

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten admits that a lack of mobile phone coverage is preventing some Irish businesses from expanding.

Mr Naughten wants local councils to identify the worst affected black-spots in their counties.

He is hoping to provide quality coverage along all national road networks by the end of this year.

However, the Minister says 100% coverage is not feasible.

Mr Naughten said: “What we are going to do is that we are now looking at the 5G mobile network that is going to be deployed in the early 20s.

“Hopefully by 2020, it is going to be deployed on a geographic basis rather than a population basis.

