As a supplementary experience to Pokémon Go, Niantic released a watch-like Bluetooth sensor it dubbed the Pokémon Go Plus.

The wearable vibrated when pokémon and pokéstops were near as a way to enhance player experience, and now it’s making a comeback — sort of.

Developer Game Freak announced today that in addition to new Switch titles Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Let’s Go, Eevee! the company and Niantic have plans for a new peripheral called the Pokéball Plus.

The Pokéball Plus will serve as both a joy-con for the Let’s Go games and the new version of the Go Plus. In addition to motion controls, it also lights up, vibrates, and makes noises imitating the pokémon inside. According to Game Freak, “when catching a Pokémon in the Nintendo Switch games, players will be able to feel it moving within the device.” – creepy!

