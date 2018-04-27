A new, updated version of Snap’s wearable Spectacles glasses is coming this week.

However, there’s almost no actual information as to what the second-generation smart glasses might look like or how they’ll be different from the original model.

Last month it was reported that Snap was working on two new versions of the Spectacles wearable cameras: a more modest upgrade that would offer bug fixes, improved performance, and new colours, and a more drastic update that would feature two camera lenses.

Snap’s original Spectacles were a flash-in-the-pan success when they first launched, in part due to the viral hype surrounding them and Snap’s gradual rollout of the colourful, Snapchat-enabled video glasses.

But that early hype didn’t translate into long-term success, eventually leaving the company with hundreds of thousands of unsold units, amounting to a $40 million loss in unsold inventory.

