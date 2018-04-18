Snapchat allows ‘creators’ to build their own face filters for the first time

Snap is expanding its developer platform to let creators build face filters for the first time, the company said today.

Four months after introducing its Lens Studio platform, which allowed creators to build the augmented reality objects that Snap calls “world lenses,” Snap is releasing seven new templates into Lens Studio to let creators build digital masks.

The templates, which range in complexity, include virtual baseball hats, face paint, and tools to attach three-dimensional objects to a user’s head.

The face filter templates range in complexity from a two-dimensional image mapped onto the head to more intricate face-painting jobs.

